Nikhil Chinapa 'Disappointed' Over Roadies Format Change: 'Hope Someone Will Rope in Neha, Rannvijay, Me for Spin-off'

With a change in the format of popular adventure-reality show Roadies, anchor and VJ Nikhil Chinapa has been disheartened that he will no longer be a part of the TV show. So far in Roadies, gang leaders would choose their gang members who would then compete against members of other gangs.

However, the format has been changed now where the show will witness just one host who will be in charge of the journey. Reportedly, the host is said to be Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who will replace current long-serving host Rannvijay Singha.

Dismayed by the change in format, Nikhil Chinapa told ETimes, “I am disappointed that I wouldn’t be a part of Roadies now." Nikhil acknowledged that the makers of the show have changed the format and thus not only he but none of his colleagues will be a part of it anymore.

Nikhil further said that the gang leaders used to look forward to the show every year and that “it would be great fun." Talking about his journey in Roadies, Nikhil highlighted that he first entered the show as a contestant and worked his way to become a gang leader and judge too.

Nikhil talked about being an active member of the selection process of Roadies for many years and said that it used to be a challenging journey for him. Nikhil added that the channel wants to bring a fresh perspective by changing the format but he still hopes that he and other gang leaders including Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and Rannvijay Singha will be roped in again.

When asked about the new host of the show, Nikhil claimed that the success of the show does not just depend on him but on the contestants too who are responsible for making it entertaining. Notably, Nikhil refrained from comparing Rannvijay and Sonu Sood saying that “it’s like apples and oranges." He further underlined Rannvijay’s long journey in Roadies and praised his ability to steer the show to success. Meanwhile, he also assured Sonu Sood that he will have a great time hosting the popular show.

Earlier, it was reported that apart from Rannvijay being replaced by Sonu Sood as the new host, other gang leaders including Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar will also be skipping the new season of Roadies.

