Nikhil Damle Stars As Male Lead In Marathi Serial Rama Raghav; Check Out Its Promo

Marathi actor Nikhil Damle has essayed the lead role in two daily soaps, Almost Sufal Sampurna and Hrudayat Vaje Something, so far. But he managed to carve a niche among the audience with his performances. There’s good news for his fans. He is all set to showcase his acting prowess in another Marathi serial, Rama Raghav. The promo of this serial has been shared on Instagram by Nikhil himself. Colors Marathi has also been tagged in the post.

The promo shows Nikhil playing the character of Raghav, a boy who is winning laurels in his school and college life. Raghav is one of those, who is loved by his neighbours and colleagues. He also devotes a major chunk of his time to social activities, which earns him a lot of love from everyone. But he doesn’t wish to romantically engage with anyone, despite the numerous proposals lined up for him.

Viewers will have to watch this serial starting January 9 to see whether he can find his soulmate or not. Apart from Colors Marathi, this serial can also be watched on the OTT platform VOOT.

Nikhil’s fans and colleagues from the film industry conveyed their best wishes to him for this project. Actor Akshay Waghmare commented, “Congratulations." Actors Priya Marathe, Akshay Juvekar and Tejas Barve also wished Nikhil the best for this upcoming project.

A social media user came up with an interesting revelation. According to the user, Rama Raghav is the remake of the hit Kannada daily soap, Ramachari.

Ramachari is one of the most loved dramas on Kannada television. The show has been treating the viewers with riveting twists and turns in the storyline. The serial shows Charulatha (female protagonist) trying her best to impress Ramachari (male lead). Ramachari does not reciprocate his emotions of Charu, but she leaves no stone unturned to win his love.

