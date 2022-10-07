Nikhil Mahajan’s Godavari Teaser Promises a Thought-Provoking Family Drama

Marathi filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan catapulted to fame with his unconventional way of storytelling in Pune 52, Betaal and Baji. Now, the director is geared up for the release of his upcoming film Godavari. After featuring at multiple film festivals, Godavari will hit the big screen on November 11. Jio Studios recently released the teaser of Godavari, which shows the ups and downs in the life of the protagonist Nishikant Deshmukh, played by Jitendra Joshi.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of Nishikant’s struggles to keep his relationships cordial with his family. Godavari’s storyline revolves around a grief-stricken family that tries to move on after the death of two members. The teaser received a thumbs-up from the audiences, who were mesmerized by its poignant plot.

Advertisement

Top Showsha Video

A viewer wrote that he loved the vibe of this teaser and is waiting for its trailer. Another wrote that credit should be given to writers for penning amazing dialogues. He also requested the makers to release Godavari’s songs soon.

Nikhil Mahajan is extremely excited about Golavari’s release and spoke about the film in a recent interview with an entertainment new portal. He said that one should watch this film with their family. The Baji director feels that people often don’t give much importance to relationships while pursuing their goals. He concluded by saying that the upcoming film will teach the value of relationships in an individual’s life.

Advertisement

Besides its thought-provoking concept and teaser, what also took fans’ excitement about Godavari’s release a notch higher was its premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. In an Instagram post, actor Jitendra Joshi had informed that Godavari was included in a delegation of 6 movies at the Cannes Film Festival. He wrote, “Godavari is honoured to be a part of a delegation of 6 films to be screened at the Cannes film festival by the Government of India!"

Jitendra’s fans were elated with the announcement and were also curious to know when the Marathi film will be released on OTT. However, no official announcement about the same has been made yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here