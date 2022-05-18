Nikhil Mahajan’s Marathi Film Godavari To Premiere at 75 th Cannes Film Festival

Filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan’s Marathi movie Godavari has premiered at several film festivals in India and abroad. The movie was appreciated for its storyline, subtle acting by the actors and the music. Now in a major achievement for Godavari’s makers, the movie will premiere at the 75th Cannes Film festival.

Actor Jitendra Joshi, who plays the lead role in the movie, informed about this in an Instagram post. The festival kick started on May 17 and it will continue till May 28.

Jitendra wrote that Godavari is in the list of six films, which was sent by the Government of India for screening at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Alongside the post, Jitendra shared a poster of the film. Jitendra also tagged all those who were associated with the movie.

Advertisement

Jitendra’s friends from the Marathi industry congratulated him on this achievement. Actor and writer Raj Singh Chaudhary wrote that Godavari is one of his best films. Actors Gauri Nalawade, Sonalee Kulkarni and Swanandi Tikekar also congratulated Jitendra.

RELATED NEWS Betaal Review: The Night Is Dark And Full Of Errors In New Netflix Series

Jitendra’s fans were also happy with this achievement. One user asked when they will be able to see Godavari on OTT platforms. Jitendra replied that it will release in theatres soon.

Godavari narrates the story of a grief-stricken family, who are coping with the death of a few family members. Background of the film is set in present day Nashik. Besides great acting and music, what made audiences appreciate this film is its usage of the river as a metaphor. According to audiences, Godavari narrates the ups and downs in relationships similar to what is experienced in the flowing of a river. Godavari is bankrolled by Blue drop Films and Jitendra Joshi Pictures.

Advertisement

Neena Kulkarni, Vikram Gokhale, Mohit Takalkar, Gauri Nalawade and others are also there in this film. Nikhil Mahajan and Prajakt Deshmukh have written the script of the film.

Jitendra Joshi has won a lot of accolades for his portrayal of character Nishikant Deshmukh in Godavari. He has won the best actor award at the New York Indian Film Festival. Jitendra also won Silver Peacock award in International Film Festival of India.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.