Nikhil Siddhartha Confirms Karthikeya 3 to Come in 3D, With Better Technicality

After the successful run of Karthikeya 2 at the worldwide box office, the makers of the film are planning to make the third part of the franchise, Nikhil Siddhartha has confirmed. Speaking with India Today, Nikhil said, “Yes, with everyone’s blessings, we are planning to make Karthikeya 3. Also, this time is more exciting because we plan to make the film in 3D."

Karthikeya 2 has also made it to the top 10 Hindi dubbed South Indian films of all time. Moreover, this project has become the fifth highest-grossing Telugu film in the United States. Nikhil, on his Instagram, shared that Karthikeya 2 has collected $1.5 million in the US alone.

Karthikeya 2 was released in theatres on August 13 and has crossed Rs.155 crore at the worldwide box office. With high technicality and unique content, this sequel has overpowered the boycott trend of Indian cinema. “We have crossed the 100 Cr gross mark officially and the 50 Cr share has been blessed by you all across India and The world. I realize the love and affection you all have showered on the movie and me," the actor wrote.

The project stars Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Praveen, Adithya Menon, Mugdha, Tulasi, Sathya, Viva Harsha, and Venkat.

The film is the sequel to Karthikeya. The two protagonists of the film, Mugdha and Nikhil, collaborated after 8 years. The storyline of Karthikeya 2 dates back to 5000 years when Dr Karthikeya, essayed by Nikhil, tries to decipher the hidden truth of Dwarka.

