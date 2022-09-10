Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2 to Release in Malayalam; Details Inside

Karthikeya 2, the second installment of the blockbuster Karthikeya, opened to an overwhelmingly positive response on August 13. The Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer hit theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada and much to the delight of fans, the film received an unparalleled positive response across India.

This movie has already minted more than Rs. 120 crores at the box office and is being termed as a pan-Indian blockbuster. Now, to expand the film’s box office fortunes, the makers are planning to release the film in Malayalam, informed the lead actor Nikhil Siddhartha.

Reportedly, E4 Entertainments has bagged the Malayalam language distribution rights of the film. Karthikeya 2 unit is hoping that the movie will get a good craze from the Mollywood audience as Anupama Parameswaran, who is known for her debut film Premam in Malayalam, is the lead actress in the mythological thriller.

Meanwhile, reports say that ZEE5 has bagged the digital streaming rights of the Telugu film Karthikeya 2.

In the film, Anupama Parameswaran plays the role of Mugda, while Nikhil Siddharth essays Karthikeya, as the film’s title suggests. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher appears as the central character of Dhanavantri.

In addition to Nikhil, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher, the film stars Srinivasa Reddy, Praveen, Aditya Meenan, Tulasi, Sathya, Viva Harsha, and Venkat in supporting roles.

The sequel is jointly produced by People’s Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Art Banner.

The technical crew of the project consists of Kalabhairava who has composed music for the film, Karthik Ghatamaneni is handling cinematography, while Sahi Suresh and Athira Diljit are the faces behind art direction and PRO, respectively.

