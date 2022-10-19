Nikhita Gandhi: There's a Definite Disparity Between Men and Women in The Music Industry | Exclusive

Nikhita Gandhi recently released her latest single, Maharani. The singer, who has given her voice to songs like Ghar from Jab Harry Met Sejal and Kedarnath’s Qaafirana, calls Maharani a celebration of womanhood. In fact, being a half Bengali, she deliberately chose to release the single during ‘Matri Pakkha’ or Navratri as we know it. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Nikhita opened up about why she came up with something like Maharani and whether male and female singers have the same status in the music industry.

Talking about Maharani, Nikhita revealed, “Maharani came from within. I didn’t want Maharani to be a boastful song and to have like ‘a look at me, I’m a queen’ kind of vibe. I wanted it to represent just normal women. We’re all queens, we don’t have to be a certain way to be a queen. The roles we play in our lives- whether it’s a mother, a sister, working, or not working, we have roles to play, and most of the times we don’t get our due because there’s a lot of weight that we carry. We should embrace who we are and what we represent and know that we are all queens. That’s why we did not have models in the video, just regular women."

When asked if women are also given the same position in the music industry, Nikhita opined, “No, I think that there are very, very few women who are celebrated. I mean, there is a definite disparity in the ratio. Of course, it doesn’t speak about the talent at all because there are so many amazing women who are talented and big in their own right the music industry, in the film industry. Not all women make it to their own music video, which is saying a lot. That is a fight that we are fighting. The thing about women is we are aware of and we have a way we fight this."

Nikhita has also composed a few songs, and when asked about whether she prefers playback to composing, she answered, “It’s definitely less stressful to do playback because you’re just singing in it. Releasing your own music is so much work and so much is on your shoulders. You have to be so involved, which is fun, but can be stressful. If you enjoy the process, the excitement and the nervousness, then it’s all right."

Maharani has also been written by Shankar Tucker and Vidya Vox apart from Nikhita herself.

