Nikita Thukral Birthday: Little-Known Facts Every Fan Should Know

Popular South actress Nikita Thukral is celebrating her 41st birthday. She has been away from the limelight for a long but her fan following is still intact. Nikita has mainly worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films.

In her career span, Nikita Thukral has worked with some prominent actors including Darshan and Puneeth Rajkumar. Apart from films, she was also seen on TV, when she participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

After her marriage in 2017, Nikita Thukral settled down in Mumbai and stayed away from the camera.

Today, on her 41st birthday, let’s take a look at some unknown facts about Nikita Thukral’s life.

1. After embracing motherhood, Nikita Thukral took a break from films to focus on her child.

2. Nikita Thukral is reportedly writing a book that talks about her journey to taking up philosophy.

3. The actress remains in touch with her fans through her social media posts and live sessions.

4. Nikita Thukral is a music lover and a fan of Arjan Dhillion, who is an Indian-Punjabi singer.

5. She has been associated with many charitable institutions and is a philanthropist.

While Nikita Thukral has been away from the film and television industry, her fans are waiting for her comeback. When fans were constantly asking her to make a comeback, Nikita revealed that she will be returning to the screens with a Telugu web series. However, after that announcement, no further detail was shared on social media and otherwise about the project.

On the work front, Nikita Thukral made her acting debut in the South film industry with the film Hai. She rose to fame with her sizzling dance moves in Kondana Kodi. She has also worked in Aati Rahengi Baharein.

