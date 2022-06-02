Home » News » Movies » Nikki Tamboli and Shaheer Sheikh Unite For Music Video 'Ek Haseena Ne'; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Poster of Nikki Tamboli and Shaheer Sheikh's Music Video (Photo: Instagram)
On Thursday, Nikki and Shaheer took to their respective social media handles and dropped a poster of the song.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 02, 2022, 18:30 IST

Nikki Tamboli and Shaheer Sheikh will be sharing the screen once again for a music video titled ‘Ek Haseena Ne’. On Thursday, the two actors took to their respective social media handles and dropped a poster of the song. In the picture, Nikki and Shaheer can be seen twinning in blue outfits. While Shaheer wore a blue sweater paired with denim jeans, Nikki stunned in a body-hugging outfit. In the poster, Shaheer can be seen holding Nikki close to him as the two look into each other’s eyes. The song is sung by Ramji Gulati whereas it is written by Moody Akkhar. The video is produced by Jitin Agrawal, Rajesh Talesara and Ramji Gulati.

“The story of betrayal Ek haseena ne Coming soon on @unitedwhiteflag," the caption read.

The post has left fans super excited. Fans are sharing the poster on Twitter while talking about how eagerly they have been waiting for the music video. “Super excited for this pair and the song," one of the tweets read. Another social media user wrote, “Bring it on way too eager to witness ShaNik!"

Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in Woh Toh Hai Albela. In the show, he plays the role of Kanha. The show also stars Hiba Nawab. On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli was recently seen in Bharti Singh’s The Khatra Khatra Show. Reportedly, Nikki has now been approached for two big reality shows - Jhalak Dhikla Jaa 10 and a Hindi remake of the Hollywood reality show Temptation Island. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

