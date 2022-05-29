Nikki Tamboli Approached For 2 Big Reality Shows - Which One Will She Participate In?

After participating in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nikki Tamboli is likely to be soon seen in another reality show. As reported by E-Times, Nikki has been approached for two big reality shows - Jhalak Dhikla Jaa 10 and a Hindi remake of the Hollywood reality show Temptation Island. While Jhalak Dhikla Jaa is a celebrity dance competition show, Temptation Island is originally an American show with the concept of finding a perfect guy for the girl. It will be interesting to see which show will Nikki choose to be a part of.

“The shoot will be held abroad and the concept will be the same to find a perfect guy for the girl in the show. The meeting has also happened with the production team of Temptation Island where they loved the energy of the actress so much that they are eager to get Nikki on board," the source cited by E-Times claimed.

The entertainment portal also claims that both the production houses are eager to get Nikki Tamboli on board. However, the dates are clashing due to which Nikki will have to opt for either of these reality shows. “The two production houses of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Temptation Island are eager to have her on board. But, the issue is of dates getting clashed. The decision is not yet taken but this is what the current scenario is," the source added.

Just a few days back, Nikki Tamboli also dropped a video from her belly dance rehearsals which left fans wondering if she is gearing up for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Talking about Jhalak Jikhhla Jaa, it was earlier reported that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes and Naagin fame Adaa Khan have been approached for the show. It was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan have also been approached to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far. News agency IANS also claimed that the show is likely to go on floors in July.

