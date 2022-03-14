Nikki Tamboli Confesses She Wants To Marry Pratik Sehajpal, Latter Kneels Down To Propose To Her

Pratik Sehajpal has won millions of hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT and later in Bigg Boss 15 house. Now, he is seen in the game show Khatra Khatra where his chemistry with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is just unmissable. The show’s grand premiere aired on Sunday, during which Nikki and Pratik’s chemistry grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The two were seen mooning over each other, and one cannot stop but speculate if something is brewing between them.

Pratik and Nikki who are partners in the Khatra Khatra show went on to confess their feelings during a task. Later Nikki left Pratik blushing when asked if she wants to go on a date with him, the actor openly declared that she would rather get married to him. Moments later, the show’s host Bharti Singh asked Pratik to kneel down and give a rose to Nikki. Following the instructions, the Ex-Bigg Boss contestant was seen proposing to Nikki. Their chemistry is one of the many things that left the audiences hooked to the show. Though this was a part of the show, there is no smoke without fire.

Posting a glimpse of the aww moment, Nikki wrote, “Yeh hai relationship goals! Pratik proposing to Nikki between the task is so cute."

The jodi has even got approval from the Pratikfam, who have even given a nickname the pair – PraNik. Fans are calling them a “hot pair," while some opined that the two look really “cute" together. “You both are killing it, what a chemistry," a fan wrote, and another said,"Am I dreaming or what, PraNik."

During Pratik’s stunt in the Bigg Boss OTT and BB 15 house, Nikki was constantly supporting him from the outside. From defending his angry nature to supporting his style of game, Nikki was a cheerleader of Pratik. Unfortunately, he couldn’t win the show. While he opted to step out of the Bigg Boss OTT to enter BB 15 house, in the latter he emerged as the first runner up. Bigg Boss 15 was won by Tejasswi Prakash.

