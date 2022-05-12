Nikki Tamboli on Her Bond With Pratik Sehajpal: 'He's Cute; We Have Immense Respect for Each Other' | Exclusive

Nikki Tamboli may not have won Bigg Boss Season 14, but the actress has become an internet sensation, thanks to her bold personality and her fabulous style evolution. Nikki often takes social media by storm with her sizzling pictures and daring outfits. Of late, she has been making headlines for her growing closeness with Bigg Boss 15 finalist Pratik Sehajpal. A few weeks back, Nikki and Pratik appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s The Khatra Khatra Show, where they performed several tasks together and won hearts with their crackling chemistry. Previously, Nikki has expressed her fondness for Pratik on Bigg Boss 15.

In this interview, Nikki, who was recently in Goa to grace the grand finale of a gaming event ‘Game of Gold’ at Deltin Jaqk, got candid about her equation with Pratik, taking up ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ three days after his brother’s death, and the online hate that she is often subjected to for being vocal about her opinions.

In such a short span of time, you have become a social media sensation. How has life changed after Bigg Boss 14?

I truly believe that your hard work always pays off and I know the amount of hard work I have put in to be where I am right now. I am used to being busy but I am loving it and I am so grateful for the work and the love that has been coming my way.

You have always been very unapologetic about your opinions. For someone so young and new in the industry, it’s not advisable to be so outspoken. What gives you strength and motivation to be yourself no matter what?

Personally, I believe that you should always be yourself and that also includes speaking your mind. I give myself the whole credit for where I am today and I trust the amount of hard work and dedication I have put into it. So, I am unapologetic about my opinions. And you should always use your voice for the right cause.

Last year, you were judged for doing a reality show despite facing the biggest loss in your life. How did you deal with all the trolling?

Trolling doesn’t really affect me anymore. I am way past that phase now. I am dedicated to my work and my commitments and that’s always going to remain my priority after my Family. My family never stopped me from achieving my dreams and letting me do what I want. I was healing at that time and I am still healing that void is going to stay always but that’s not going to stop me from living my dream.

Do you feel that you’re often misunderstood for being straightforward and out there?

The fact is people will always misunderstand you, no matter what, so why not just be yourself and speak your mind rather than faking it and pretending. And those who love you and understand you will always stand by your side.

We saw your cute chemistry with Pratik Sehajpal in The Khatra Khatra Show. You have often expressed your fondness for him on national TV. Would you seriously like to explore your bond with him?

For now, I would just like to say that Pratik and I are good friends. We have immense respect for each other. He’s cute but also he’s doing good work in abundance and I really like that about him. Whatever happens, happens. But for now, we both are focusing on our work.

People loved your bond with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in Bigg Boss 14. Do you guys still hang out and share the same equation with one another?

Yeah, we are still in touch. Our bond hasn’t changed a bit. It’s just that we have been way too busy with our schedules. I recently met Rubina and I can tell you that nothing has changed between us. The love is the same.

You’re also a fitness freak. How do you maintain those abs?

The secret to those abs is truly a good home-cooked food and workouts. That’s it! And as you know consistency is the key. So be consistent you’ll surely have those abs too.

How excited were you to be a part of ‘Game of Gold’? How has your experience been with Deltin Jaqk?

This has been a unique and one-of-a-kind experience, in fact, this was my first visit to Deltin Jaqk and I’m awestruck by the overall grandeur, glamour, and glimmer of this spectacular ‘Game of Gold’ being conducted here. I was extremely delighted to be a part of the grand celebrations and love the energy and vibe experienced onboard Deltin Jaqk. Deltin has been very hospitable, I would like to thank the team for such a lovely experience. I’m coming back for sure.

