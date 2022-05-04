Nikki Tamboli Pens Emotional Note For Her Late Brother: 'I’ll Never Get To Hug You Again'

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli took to social media on Wednesday and penned down an emotional note remembering her late brother, Jatin. She dropped a video featuring her brother and talked about how the last 365 days have been the toughest for the family. “The past year has been the longest, toughest and saddest 365 days for me as you were not by my side. May the afterlife be kind to you. I miss you so much, Little bro!" she wrote.

Nikki Tamboli further talked about how she and her family are unable to heal from the wound of her brother’s death. She also mentioned that even though time is supposed to be a healer, but the pain of her brother’s demise is fresh even after a year. “1 year has passed since you left, but my heart is still wounded for you. A year doesn’t seem like such a long time but without you here it has felt like an eternity. Time is supposed to be a healer but after a year it’s still as painful as the first day," she added.

An emotional Nikki Tamboli wrote about missing her late elder brother and added, “No matter what I do to move on from this pain, deep down inside I will always know that I’ll never get to hug you again. Brother you taught me to be strong but sorry I’m letting you down. I can never be strong to accept that you are no longer here."

For the unversed, Nikki Tamboli’s elder brother Jatin passed away in May 2021 after battling coronavirus. He was 29. Following his death, Nikki took to social media and dropped a series of pictures of her brother. “We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly In death, we do the same It broke our heart to lose you. You didn’t go alone For part of us we went with you The day God called you home You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always by our side Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as God calls us one by one The chain will link again." She further wrote, “You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul Rest in peace! I miss you dada," she wrote.

