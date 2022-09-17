Nikki Tamboli Posts Reel 'I Don't Need Prince to Save Me,' Spotted at Airport Amid Conman Sukesh Row

Actress-model Nikki Tamboli on Saturday was spotted at Mumbai airport as she was clicked exiting Terminal 2. Lately, Nikki has become the talk of the town, for all the wrong reasons. Recently, her name cropped up in an ongoing investigation into a multi-crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Nikki, however, looked unfazed by the headlines as she was photographed by the paparazzi at the airport. She even greeted them with a smile. The actress kept it casual for her airport appearance in an all-black co-ord set.

On Friday, Nikki shared a cryptic story on her Instagram account, wherein a young girl is heard mouthing some empowering lines. “I’m not a princess. I don’t need a prince to save me. I’m a queen. I can handle it myself," the girl said in the video.

Advertisement

Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, reportedly met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. According to Nikki’s statement, Pinky introduced her to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and mentioned him as a South Indian producer. As per the report, Nikki met Sukesh on two occasions inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi.

“During the first meeting in April, 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stated in its chargesheet, obtained by India Today.in.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here