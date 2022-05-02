Nikki Tamboli Raises the Temperature in Bikini in Latest Instagram Video, Arjun Bijlani All Hearts

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli dropped a sizzling video on Instagram dressed in a pretty lie coloured bikini top and it is winning the hearts of her fans. Not just fans, her friend Arjun Bijlani, too, is all hearts. In the video, Nikki can be seen dressed in a bikini top paired with joggers of the same couolur. She grooves and twirls in the video and blows a flying kiss at the end.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I hope you miss me sometimes….😉💕." Her Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant and winner of the same Arjun Bijlani dropped a heart emoji on her post.

Advertisement

Take a look at it:

Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after her stint in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14. Following Bigg Boss, she also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which was won by Bijlani. Nikki was recently seen in the reality show The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. During the ‘Couple’s Week’, she appeared with Pratik Sehajpal of Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 fame.

In one of the promos for the special couple’s week episode, Nikki was seen expressing her love for Pratik on national television. Though Pratik didn’t reply, he started blushing. At the beginning of the video, Pratik is seen carrying Nikki in his lap.

Apart from this, she was also seen in a music video titled Behri Duniya.

Arjun Bijlani on the other hand was seen in the reality show, Smart Jodi. The actor was also seen in the web series Roohaniyat and a recent music video titled Dil Pe Zakhm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.