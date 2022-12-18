Nikki Tamboli Suffers Oops Moment in Halter Bra & Revealing Skirt on Red Carpet; Video Goes Viral

Former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli is known for her daring fashion statements, and her latest appearance is no exception. Nikki, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 14, took the internet by storm with her sexy red carpet appearance at an event on Saturday night.

Nikki wore a blingy ensemble featuring a halter neck bra top and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with sleek hairstyle and a pair of stunning black heels. While Nikki looked sizzling, she suffered a major oops moment on the red carpet as she struggled to walk and turn around for pictures in the risque outfit. One user commented, “These women are making a mockery of Indian culture." Another one said, “Don’t copy Nora Fatehi."

Recently, Nikki’s name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In September, a Delhi Police team took Nikki and one more actress inside the Tihar jail to “recreate" their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, reportedly met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. According to Nikki’s statement, Pinky introduced her to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and mentioned him as a South Indian producer. Nikki reportedly met Sukesh on two occasions inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi.

“During the first meeting in April, 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated in its charge sheet, obtained by India Today.in.

