Nikki Tamboli Wishes ‘Lover and Best Friend’ Happy Birthday; Is She Making Her Relationship Official?

Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Nikki Tamboli has seen quite a few ups and downs in her life. The actress, who was last seen in the Khatra Khatra show, suffered from a major persona loss when her brother passed away due to Covid. The actress had herself contracted the virus earlier this year with severe symptoms. But now, there’s only happy news from the actress.

Taking to her Instagram, Nikki shared a picture with a guy called Manan Shah to wish him a happy birthday. However, what caught our attention was the fact that Nikki mentioned him to be her ‘lover’. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “Ours is a love that’s as true and tender as they come! Happy birthday, my lover and best friend @mananshahofficial #alwaysforever #bff ❤️❤️" Check out the picture here:

Nikki Tamboli was earlier being linked to Pratik Sehajpal during their stint in the Khatra Khatra show. On the show, Nikki had once expressed her wish to marry Pratik, making fans go crazy. Fans too could not help but bring him up on the comments section. One of the comments read, “Then where is pratik sejpal?" People also brought up Jaan Kumar Sanu, with whom she was linked with during her stint in Bigg Boss.

In an exclusive interview with us, Nikki had opened up about her bond with Pratik and said, “I would just like to say that Pratik and I are good friends. We have immense respect for each other. He’s cute but also he’s doing good work in abundance and I really like that about him. Whatever happens, happens. But for now, we both are focusing on our work."

Manan Shah’s profile mentions that he is the founder of Avalance Global Solutions and CyBIRB, an AI based CyberSecurity in Blockchain ecosystems.

