Nimki Mukhiya Star Bhumika Gurung To Marry Her Boyfriend on March 8 In An Intimate Ceremony

Wedding bells are ringing for Bhumika Gurung, the popular TV actress who won hearts with her performance in Nimki Mukhiya. She is getting married to her beau Shekhar Malhotra on March 8. The actress has been in a relationship with her restaurateur boyfriend for the past year. Bhumika, in a recent interview, confirmed the news of her wedding and shared how excited she is for her big day.

“We’ve only got about a month until the wedding, so we’ve been planning for it all day. I’m definitely looking forward to that. The functions would be lovely and sweet, but they would be kept private and small. That’s how I’ve always imagined my wedding to be," she told Indian Express.

The pair intends to have a three-day wedding, with sangeet, mehendi and haldi taking place on the first two days. On March 8, there will be a Gurudwara wedding followed by an evening reception with guests. Following her desire to be a ‘today’s bride’, Bhumika will go for minimal jewellery and a modern look with a pastel dress.

Advertisement

Speaking with ETimes, Bhumika said she met Shekhar through common friends and that he proposed to her last year. She said that she had joked about not saying yes unless he went down on his knees and proposed to her. He obliged a year ago and she agreed. “My friends then make him propose to me simply to tease him, and he is sweet enough to do it beautifully every time," she said.

Bhumika also talked about the close bond they share with the others’ families. “My mother asked if I was serious when I started dating Shekhar, and I told her that if I would not have got into anything like this if it was not important for me," she explained.

Bhumika was previously in a relationship with Amit Singh Gosai for seven years and even got engaged before parting ways in 2018.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.