Nimki Mukhiya’s Bhumika Gurung is The Prettiest Bride-to-be in Her Haldi Pictures

Actor Bhumika Gurung, who made her television debut Nimki Mukhiya, will soon tie the knot with the man of her dreams, her boyfriend Shekhar Malhotra, a restaurateur. Her entire house is getting prepared for the shaadi vibes.

Bhumika Gurung’s wedding ceremonies started on March 6, with shaagun ki Haldi, and photographs and videos from the event have already emerged on social media. Bhumika, the bride-to-be, looked stunning at her Haldi celebration. She was dressed in a yellow ruffled sharara with a spaghetti strap flared kurta. She accessorised her appearance with floral-patterned jewellery and a maang teeka, and wore subtle makeup.

Bhumika appears to be having a great time at her Haldi ceremony in the photos and videos. She may also be seen covered with Haldi and flowers and grooving with her friends and relatives.

Bhumika told TellyChakkar that the wedding will take place in Mumbai and will be a small and intimate Gurudwara ceremony. The rituals will take place on the 6 March, and the nuptials on the 8 March, followed by a party.

She also stated that she will not be the conventional red or pink covered bride, but rather she has zeroed down to an English pastel colour for her wedding outfit.

In a conversation with ETimes, Bhumika recalled a comical yet charming episode in which her boyfriend, Shekhar, proposed to her for marriage.

Shekhar proposed to her a year ago on her birthday, she revealed. She playfully requested that he go down on his knees, which he did, and Bhumika accepted his proposal.

