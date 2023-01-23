Nimrat Kaur Celebrates Her Father's Bravery on His 29th Death Anniversary, 'Living In Our Hearts...'

Nimrat Kaur has impressed us with films like The Lunchbox and Airlift. The talented actress is also a proud daughter of Major Bhupendra Singh who had served the nation as a brave army officer. To mark his 29th death anniversary, Nimrat Kaur penned a heartfelt note for her late father in which she poured her heart out. Her emotional post also coincides with Parakaram Diwas which is being observed across the country.

On Monday, Nimrat Kaur took to her Instagram handle and shared an old picture of her father in uniform. In her note, the actress expressed, “Our irreparable loss 29 years ago today, was an inimitable gain for the heavens above. Remembering my late father, an indomitable man, who’s sorely missed by all the lives he was connected to, whether by blood, by uniform, by friendship or even by a mere acquaintance. Living in our hearts and being our guiding life force forever…"

Several celebs offered their love for this emotional gesture. Aahana Kumra wrote, “Sending you love (with heart’ emojis)". Rahul Dev wrote, “Much love and warmth!" Abhishek Bachchan, Gul Panag, Namit Das reacted with heart and folded hands emojis. One of the fans commented, “Our country needs to be aware of such men who gave their everything to the country. request you to publish a biography or a documentary about him." Another one wrote, “Salute to a Real Hero(with red heart emoji)". Someone else said, “Sacrifices of soldiers will always be remembered. Jai Hind!"

Last year, acknowledging his relentless service to the nation, a bronze statue of Major Bhupendra Singh was installed at the Heritage Hall at his serving regiment 64 Assault Engineer Regiment in Patiala. As narrated by the actress during a 2014 interview, her father was abducted by the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and was later martyred in 1994.

