Nimrat Kaur Reveals People Passed 'Snide Remarks' When She Gained Weight for Dasvi; Pens Note on Body Positivity

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur is currently basking in the success of her latest release Dasvi. In the movie, the actress essayed the role of a CM’s (Abhishek Bachchan) wife Bimla Devi. Nimrat took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a post that features her body transformation during the 10-month-long journey. Nimrat even shared that she was subjected to ‘Snide remarks and unsolicited pieces of advice’ as she had to gain weight for her role in the movie.

For the unversed, Nimrat had gained 15 kgs to play Bimla Devi in Dasvi, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. She has now opened up about her experiences with weight gain.

In the post, the first picture is a before and after photo of Nimrat as she showcases her stunning body transformation. The actress is seen donning a white sports bra and white floral printed jogger pants as she posed for the snap. The second photo is of a leaner Nimrat in the same attire. It seems the actress has put a lot of effort into her physical transformation.

Along with the picture, she shared a lengthy note on her experiences during her 10-month-long journey for the movie.

“In the age of heightened expectations regarding what we ‘should’ look like, at all times - gender, age and profession no bar, I’m sharing a small chapter from my life that brought with it learnings that shall last a lifetime. Bear with me, as unfortunately, there isn’t a ‘bite sized’ version of this 10 month long journey…," wrote Nimrat.

“Born with what’s typically categorised a small to a medium body type, with Dasvi came the requirement for me to size ‘up’ The idea being to be as unrecognisable and physically as dissimilar from ‘being Nimrat’ as possible. There was no target number in mind, but by the end of trying to achieve the desired visual impact, I was a touch above 15 kilos from my usual body weight," she added.

The actress shared that while she was cherishing her transformation and calories that she had to take for the transformation, people gave her comments in form of “snide remarks and uncalled-for jokes."

She wrote, “Ever so often, watching me eat high-calorie meals already being a few sizes bigger, some people around me felt they had the right to comment on what they thought I was doing wrong. It would be a snide remark, an uncalled-for joke or simply an unsolicited piece of advice on what I should be eating instead of a dessert I was enjoying very much. This voyeuristic license and entitled permission is what came to the forefront."

The actress even shared her experience to set an example that how she didn’t allow an “outside perspective decide my relationship with me.

“This entire exercise taught me as a girl and an actor both, how non-negotiable it is for each of us simply mind our own business. Having completed the circle of this journey and back to physically being me, today in the truest sense I’ve learnt how not to let an outside perspective decide my relationship with me," she wrote.

Talking about body positivity, the Nimrat concluded her note by writing, " I share this to add to the larger dialogue of how we could all do with more mindfulness, sensitivity and empathy. Especially towards those who don’t fit in the myopic, pigeonhole prototype of what the ‘norm’ expect them to be - whether it’s being too dark, too thin, too short, too fat or too any of these berating measuring scales from the lens of the conditioning they come from. Recognise that everything they say and observe is a reflection of a mindset. Not who they’re beholding."

Nimrat plays Bimla Devi in Dasvi, a social comedy that highlights the importance of education. Bimla becomes an accidental chief minister after her husband Ganga Ram Chaudhary, played by Abhishek Bachchan, lands up in jail. The film also stars Yami Gautam, who plays a cop who provokes Ganga Ram Chaudhary to clear his Class 10 exams from jail. The movie released on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.

