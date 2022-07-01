Nirahua’s Elder Brother Vijay Lal Yadav Injured in Car Accident; Know More

Bhojpuri star and BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua’s elder brother Vijay Lal Yadav was injured in a car accident on Thursday. According to reports, the car in which Vijay was travelling hit a divider and overturned at Subeha in the Haidergarh area.

Vijay is currently admitted to Medanta hospital, Lucknow.

Here is all you need to know about Vijay, who is a source of inspiration for Dinesh.

Vijay has struck a chord with the audience as a singer in Bhojpuri music. He had established mastery over Birha songs (a form of folk music). Vijay has collaborated with many singers and produced an array of mellifluous songs.

Advertisement

Have a look at this song Badriya Jaroor Barsi composed by Vimal Singh Bawra. Pyare Lal Yadav has penned the lyrics for this song. Vijay has paired with Khusboo Raaj for this chartbuster. The USP of this Bhojpuri number is euphonious music.

Vijay also remains a step ahead when it comes to making songs on true incidents with a strong impact on society. The best part of his songs is an undaunted approach while writing the lyrics. Have a look at this song titled Veerappan Ka Khuni Ant. Vijay remains a critic of how a strong nexus was behind Veerappan remaining free for many years.

Advertisement

Apart from these songs, Vijay has been a part of various films like Daag, Current Mare Goriya and Barood. He has also been associated with films like Nirahua Banal Don, Khan Khan Bole Mora Kangna, Nirahua Rickshawala 2 and Borer. Among these films, he was associated as a singer in Daag, Barood and Border. He also worked as an actor in Barood. For the rest of the projects, he had worked as an actor.

Apart from films and songs, Vijay had a stint in politics as well. He was a minister in the Samajwadi party government. Both brothers are associated with different political parties. Still, there is no conflict between them.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.