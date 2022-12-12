Niranj Maniyanpillai’s Wedding Reception Was A Star-studded Affair; Know More

Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju tied the knot with fashion designer Niranjana on Thursday. Recently, the duo held a wedding reception, which was a star-studded affair. It was attended by a host of celebrities from the Malayalam film industry, which includes Lalu Alex, Karthika, Kunjan, Ashokan, Premkumar, Sona Nair, Namitha Pramod and Bhagyalakshmi. The reception was held at a private hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

His father is a famous Mollywood actor Maniyanpilla Raju. Niranj made his debut with the film Black Butterfly. He was honoured with the Kerala State Film Awards for Best Debutant actor for this film. After that, he acted in films such as Finals, Soothrakaran, Oru Thaathvika and Avalokanam. The actor holds a BCom degree from Mar Ivanios College, Kerala. He also holds a Master’s Degree in International Marketing Management from the University of Surrey, England.

Niranj was last seen in the film Vivaha Aavahanam, which released on November 18. The film was well-received by the audience. It is directed by Sajam Alummoottil, and also features Aju Varghese, Sabumon Abdusamad and Sudhu Koppa in pivotal roles.

The actor will be next seen in Khakipada, which is touted to be a thriller directed by Shebi Chowghat. The film’s plot revolves around eight armed officers, who are set on a mission.

Niranjana is a member of the Paliyam Kotara family, daughter of Paliathu Vinod G Pillai and Sindu Vinod. She has completed her Masters in Fashion Designing from Delhi.

Niranj and Niranjana’s wedding was a simple and private event, which was attended by the duo’s family members and close friends from the industry and outside. Some celebrities from the industry like Mammotty, Jayaram, Jagdish and Kanchan also joined the couple on their special day.

Maniyanpilla Raju’s eldest son Sachin married Aishwarya in 2020.

