Nisha Rawal Gets Confronted By Alleged Beau Rohit Sathia’s Wife? Deets Inside

Television actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s public fallout has now taken a jarring turn as Karan alleged his estranged wife of having an extra-marital affair with her ‘Rakhi brother’, Rohit Sathia. Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star held a press conference where he made some shocking accusations against Nisha Rawal. Soon after the press conference went on to make headlines, it was reported that Nisha was confronted by Rohit’s wife, Nidhi, in Mumbai.

According to a report ETimes, Rohit Sathia’s wife flew down to Mumbai from Lucknow to confront the ‘Lock Upp’ star. Rumours are rife that Rohit and Nidhi had a happy marital life until she learnt about her husband’s romance with Nisha Rawal after Karan Mehra’s explosive press conference. Nidhi, reportedly, met Nisha at the actress’ apartment, in the presence of Rohit’s cousin brother, Rajesh Khatter, and his wife, Vandana Sajanani.

Advertisement

It is also being said that the confrontation between both of them was quite ugly, and it went on for hours. Furthermore, a friend of the Khatter family informed the online portal that Rajesh tried a lot to make Rohit realise his mistakes. Meanwhile, neither Nidhi nor Rohit have officially spoken about the matter yet.

About Karan Mehra’s press conference

In his press conference held on August 4, Karan Mehra blamed Nisha Rawal for ruining their marriage. He told the media that Nisha had introduced Rohit to him as her ‘Rakhi brother’, who had performed her Kanyadaan at their wedding. Karan also revealed that Nisha and Rohit have been living in his house with their son, Kavish Mehra. In addition to accusing his estranged wife of having an extra-marital affair, Karan also alleged Nisha of physically abusing him by seeking help from others.

For the unversed, Karan Mehra was apprehended for allegedly beating up Nisha Rawal, last year, but was released later.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here