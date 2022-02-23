Nisha Rawal Reacts to Rumours of Her Ex-Husband Karan Mehra Entering Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp

Last year, Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra had made headlines several times for the former’s alleged assault charges on the latter. This year, the estranged couple might make their appearance together in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. A couple of days back, it was confirmed that Nisha is the first participant in the show and now rumours are doing the rounds that Karan, too, has been offered the show. It is speculated that he will be a part of the show to clear his name. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

Meanwhile, when IANS reached out to the actress for a reaction on the same, she said, “I have no apprehensions about who comes on the show. I have always fought my own battles, and I am sure that I will fight this battle with all that I have. I am here on Lock Upp on my own and I am not afraid of anybody except for failure."

Last year, Nisha had filed a case of domestic violence against Karan. She had accused the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor of pushing her against the wall post a brawl to which he accused her of hitting herself and threatening to ‘ruin’ him. She had also alleged him for having extramarital affair.

Karan was arrested on June 1 last year following Nisha’s assault charges against him. He was later released on bail from the police station. Since then he has refuted all allegations levelled against him by Nisha and claimed that she herself hit her head against a wall and threatened to “ruin" him.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp will revolve around 16 celebrities who will be put together in Lovk Upp for months and stripped of their amenities. These contestants will be locked up in the show’s prison with people they can’t see eye-to-eye.

Apart from Nisha, comedian Munawar Faruqui has been confirmed as a participant as well. It will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27th February 2022.

