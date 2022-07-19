Nishvika Naidu Locks Lips With Lady Friend in Goa, Netizens React

Kannada actress Nishvika Naidu is famous for her amazing performances on the big screen. The actress often takes to social media to share updates about her life with fans. Her fans admire her for her impeccable style and fashion sense. She is now making headlines after her lip-lock video with a lady friend went viral and triggered hateful comments.

The Amma I Love You fame recently flew to Goa with her friends for a nice vacation. The video, which has been deleted, showed a girl smoking a hookah only to blow the smoke in Nishvika’s mouth after locking lips.

The video brought a lot of discussions forward when many people opposed the actress’ behaviour. The hateful comments were opposed with many others sharing their own stories about how common it is during a party for such situations to arise.

Speaking of Nishvika’s career, she has worked on various projects in different genres, including Sakhat, Ramarjuna, and Padde Huli. She made her debut with the 2018 film Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial opposite Anish Tejshwar. The film was directed by Ajithvasan Uggina while backed up by Winkwhistle Productions.

She received her major break with the movie Amma I Love You. The project was directed by KM Chaitanya while Kannada actor-producer Dwarkish bankrolled under the banner of Dwarkish Chitra.

Megastar Chiranjeevi Sarja and Sithara also play lead roles with Prakash Belwadi, Ravi Kale, and Chikkanna playing supporting roles.

Nishvika is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming project Gaalipata 2. It is the sequel to the 2008 romantic comedy-drama Gaalipata. Directed by Yogaraj Bhat and produced by Suraj Productions, Gaalipata 2 stars Ganesh, Anant Nag, Diganth, Pawan Kumar, Samyuktha Menon, Nishvika Naidu, and others in pivotal roles. The film is currently in its post-production stage and is set to hit the theatres on August 12.

