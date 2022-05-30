Nitesh Tiwari-Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Team Up for Bas Karo Aunty; Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana Roped as Lead

Director duo Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, through their banner Earthsky Films, have joined hands with Star Studios, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur to produce a young adult comedy titled Bas Karo Aunty!. The film would be an adaptation of Varun Agarwal’s bestselling book ‘How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co- Founded a Million Dollar Company’.

Ashwiny and Nitesh shared a picture on the social media of their production house with the co-producers, the lead and the director to announce the news. The film will have Ishwak Singh, who was seen in Paatal Lok and Rocket Boys, and Antim actress Mahima Makwana in the lead. It will be helmed by debutant director, Abhishek Sinha.

As reported by PTI, he Mumbai-set movie narrates a “hilarious and inspiring story" through witty millennial banter which will capture the “zeitgeist and entrepreneurial spirit of young India". The film has already gone on floors.

“Our film captures the mood and zeitgeist of the nation: India is young, jubilant, and enterprising, and ‘Bas Karo, Aunty!’ is the perfect response to anyone trying to impede this spirit of enterprise," Ashwiny and Nitesh said in a statement.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star said, “With Star Studios, we aim to collaborate with the best creative minds and present unique stories that will resonate with wider audiences. Bas Karo Aunty! is a joyous story with a young fresh appeal, and we are happy to associate once again with leading content forces - Nitesh Tiwari, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to present this fun entertainer." \

Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films said added, “While most people of this generation are navigating their careers and figuring out their skill set, they’re pitted against powerful odds. The meddlesome Anu Aunty is a personification of those obstacles. This is a story of joy and triumph, and I’m happy to have aligned forces with Bikram, Nitesh, Ronnie and Abhishek to tell this story," Siddharth added. Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP said “Bas Karo Aunty!"

Abhishek Sinha, who would be making his debut with the film, said, “This film is our cinematic salute to everyone brave enough to go after their dreams."

Bas Kar Aunty! Will be shot in Mumbai.

