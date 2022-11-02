Nitham Oru Vaanam’s Soulful Song Paathi Nee Paathi Naa Is All Things Love

Actor Ashok Selvan is all pumped up for his upcoming film Nitham Oru Vaanam, directed by Ra Karthik. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers unveiled a romantic number, titled Paathi Nee Paathi Naa on YouTube. The soulful track is both written and sung by Krithika Nelson. The music of this Nitham Oru Vaanam song has been composed by Gopi Sundar.

The music video gives viewers a glimpse of the budding romance between Ashok Selvan and Shivatmika Rajashekar in the film. It shows how romance blossoms between these two characters and the ups and downs in their relationship, despite which they stick together.

In the comments section of the song, one user appreciated how easily Ashok can play different characters with conviction. Another admired the breathtaking visuals in Paathi Nee Paathi Naa, captured by Vidhu Ayyanna. A third user observed that the music is quite similar to the tunes of another track, Ethukari Ravilum, composed by Gopi himself. Ethukari Ravilum was from the film Bangalore Days, directed by Anjali Menon.

Nitham Oru Vaanam is a travelogue drama, which has been shot across various locations in India, including Chennai, Pollachi, Delhi, Kolkata, Sikkim and Visakhapatnam, among others. Besides Ashok and Shivatmika, the film also stars Abhirami, Aparna Balamurali, Ritu Varma and Kaali Venkat in key roles. Fans are every bit excited to watch Ashok essay three characters, namely Veera, Arjun and Prabha, in Nitham Oru Vaanam.

The upcoming film has been produced by Viacom 18 Studios in association with Rise East Entertainment. This Tamil drama is set to hit the big screen on November 4. Its Telugu dub, titled Aakasam, will also be released on the same day. The Ra Karthik directorial was recently cleared with a U certificate by the censor board.

