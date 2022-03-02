Nithiin's Next, Helmed by Vakkantham Vamsi, has a Title. Read to Find

The makers of Nithiin’s upcoming film, helmed by writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi, have finally given a title to the project. Touted to be a romantic comedy entertainer, the title of the film is Junior.

Produced by Tagore Madhu, the upcoming project is Vakkantham Vamsi’s second in Tollywood. Meanwhile, it is learned that Harish Jairaj, one of the top music directors of South India, will compose music for the film.

Speaking of Nithiin’s work, the talented young Tollywood actor is currently working on MS Rajasekhar Reddy’s directorial Macherla Niyojakavargam, which will hit theatres on April 29. Produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikhita Reddy under the banner of Shreshth Movies, the film stars Kriti Shetty as the female lead.

Set in the backdrop of politics, Nithiin will be seen playing the role of an election officer. Meanwhile, the news has been doing rounds that Ismart Beauty fame Nidhhi Agarwal will play an important role in the film. Mahathi Swarasagar will be composing music for the film. More updates on the cast and crew of the film will be announced soon.

Nithiin was last seen in Bollywood blockbuster hit Andhadhund-remake Maestro, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Bankrolled by Shresht Movies, Nabha Natesh played the female lead in the film. The dark comedy also starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Jisshu Sengupta, Naresh, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harsha Vardhan, Racha Ravi, Mangli, and Srinivasa Reddy in pivotal roles.

Speaking of Nithiin, the actor has earned one Filmfare Award and two nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu. Nithiin made his acting debut in 2002 with the romantic action film Jayam.

