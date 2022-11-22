Nithya Menon Confirms She Is Playing a Pregnant Lady In Wonder Women

Popular actress Nithya Menon has taken Instagram all over again with her recent pictures. Nithya Menon is one of the popular actresses to have appeared in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, English, and Telugu films. Recently, the actress shared a few photos on Instagram, confirming she was going to play a pregnant woman in her next film Wonder Women.

Taking to Instagram, the actress captioned her post and said, “Pregnancy never looked cuter. I absolutely loved and had soo much fun playing Nora. Will be sharing lots of adorable pictures from behind the scenes. Note: I am not really pregnant".

In the photos, the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Nithya wore a printed blue jumpsuit which she paired with a white plain T-shirt. While she tied up her hair into a messy bun.

As soon as the actress posted pictures on her social media, several fans started pouring their love in the comment section. One user wrote, “Will be sharing lots of adorable pictures from behind the scenes.."yesss! Thank You so much nitz. I’ll be waiting for the cute stuff". Another fan commented, “U cutieeeee. BTW I love that note". One fan also wrote, “Very warm and lovely film with great performances".

Besides this, the actress also shared a video on her Instagram a few days back. In the video, Nithya Menon can be seen driving a car while her co-stars are sitting next to her. The actress captioned the video, “Have you seen Four Pregnant Women in a car together? On the way to location for our shoot. I’m sure we shocked anyone who looked into the car."

Wonder Women showcases the story of six pregnant women who arrive at a prenatal class with beliefs, confusion, and questions concerning pregnancy and childbirth. The film was released on 18th November at online streaming platform Sony LIV. Directed by Anjali Menon, the film features ParvathyThiruvothu, Nithya Menen, PadmapriyaJanakiraman, Sayanora Philip, Archana Padmini, and Nadiya Moidu and Amrutha Subash in the lead roles.

Anjali is one of Malayalam cinema’s most respected figures, with blockbusters like Bangalore Days and Ustad Hotel to her credit. She has also performed in films like Ala Modalaindi, OK Kanmani, Ishq, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Mission Mangal, and Keral, to name a few.

