Nitish Bharadwaj, Who Played Shri Krishna In Mahabharat, Wanted This Role, Instead

Nitish Bharadwaj, known for his role as Shri Krishna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, didn’t originally want to play the character. He, instead, was interested in the role of Vidur.

Nitish is not only an actor but also a director, screenwriter, and producer. He is also known as a veterinary doctor. He played several roles in movies and TV shows, but he got his real identity from his role as Shri Krishna in the famous Mahabharata.

Nitish recently opened up in an interview about how Virendra Razdan ended up playing the role of Vidur. Later, when he got the chance to meet with Ravi Chopra, he pointed out that Vidur’s had to look old, and Nitish who was 23 at the time looked quite young. According to the director-producer, the role did not suit him. When asked if he would play the role of Nakul or Sahadev, he declined.

Meanwhile, BR Chopra auditioned 55 actors for the role of Krishna, but couldn’t find the right fit as he envisioned. That’s when Ravi called Nitish for a screen test for the role of Lord Krishna. The show aired soon after and the rest is history.

Nitish became so famous because of his role that wherever he went, people started to respect him as a deity. Due to his popularity, he even became a member of Parliament.

Earlier. Nitish opened up about how his family wanted him to become a doctor, but he wished to pursue a career as a veterinary surgeon. Before he started his acting career, he was a professional veterinary surgeon. He later decided to leave the job as a veterinarian as it got monotonous.

