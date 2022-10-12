Nitish Chavan Will Essay a Key Role in Subodh Bhave’s Har Har Mahadev; Details Inside

The upcoming Marathi film Har Har Mahadev has become a hot topic of discussion ever since the makers released its power-packed trailer on October 10. The almost three-minute trailer received heaps of praise from movie buffs. Har Har Mahadev’s stellar star cast boasts of Subodh Bhave, Mohan Joshi, Sharad Kelkar, Nitish Chavan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Hardeek Joshi, Sharad Ponkshe and Mohan Joshi, among others.

Actor Nitish Chavan revealed that he will be seen essaying the role of Marathi warrior Dhanaji Mhaskar in the highly anticipated historical action drama. On October 11, Nitish unveiled his character poster on Instagram and shared some details about his role in the Abhijeet Deshpande directorial.

In the caption of his latest post, he wrote that Dhanaji was one of the loyal, courageous and trustworthy generals in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army. The Lagira Zhala Jee actor concluded the caption by writing that Har Har Mahadev will release in theatres on Diwali. This film is slated to hit the big screen on October 25 in 5 languages, including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Soon after Nitish’s character poster surfaced on social media, fans conveyed their best wishes to him for his role. Fans felt proud that he will be seen enacting the character of the brave Maratha general on screen. Har Har Mahadev revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Baji Prabhu Deshpande.

Besides Har Har Mahadev, Nitish also impressed the audience with his acting prowess in the song Tula Pahun, written, composed and sung by Niranjan Pedgaonkar. This soulful number was loved for Niranjan’s mellifluous vocals and its euphonious music. Viewers also appreciated Nitish and Sayali Sanjeev’s on-screen chemistry in Tula Pahun’s music video. Actors Parth Kendre, Chaitanya Kendre, Rashmi Dewoolkar, Sachin, Om Tembkar and Shriya Patekar were also a part of the music video, which was directed by Priteesh Kamat.

Apart from Tula Pahun, the Soyrik actor was last seen playing an important role in the film Majnu. The plot of Majnu revolved around the love story of Vishal and Kasturi, which gets thwarted by the entry of Sagar. This culminates in a fight between Vishal and Sagar that further escalates when Kasturi chooses the latter as her life partner.

