Nivedita Saraf is The Lead in Upcoming Marathi Serial Bhagya Dile Tu Mala

Marathi actress Nivedita Saraf who is known for her performance in the series Aggabai Sasubai is all set to appear in a lead role in Bhagya Dile Tu Mala. The production team of the upcoming serial shared a promo video of the show which was subsequently shared by the actress on her Instagram account.

Nivedita Saraf has captioned the post as-"New Serial New Role" and wrote that she will appear in the role of Ratnamala Mohite in Bhagya Dile Tu Mala. alongside Tanvi Mundle and Vivek Sangle.

Advertisement

Bhagya Dile Tu Mala’s storyline revolves around a couple with completely different tastes. While the guy has a liking for modern tradition and changes, the girl is conservative and sticks to traditional values.

Marathi actor Vivek Sangle will appear in an entirely different avatar in Bhagya Dile Tu Mala while Tanvi Mundle will also portray a distinctive character.

Nivedita Saraf is currently appearing on the show Aggabai Sunbai which started airing on Zee Marathi since March 15 this year. The show features Girish Oak, Adwait Dadarkar, Uma Pendharkar and Mohan Joshi in lead roles and is opposite to its prequel Aggabai Sasubai.

Aggabai Sasubai is currently streaming on ZEE5 OTT platform and features Ashutosh Patki, Girish Oak, Ravi Patwardhan and Tejashree Pradhan in the lead roles. The storyline centres around the character of Asavari (played by Nivedita Saraf) who is a widow and takes care of her family.

Nivedita Saraf has also appeared in the 2015 Marathi drama film Deool Band which was jointly directed by Pravin Tarde and Pranit Kulkarni. The movie features Girija Joshi and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles was released under the banner of Vatavruksha Entertainment.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.