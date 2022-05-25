Nivedita Saraf's Romantic Clip With Husband Ashok Shows Why They're 'Forever Favourites'

Nivedita Saraf and Ashok Saraf are a popular couple in the Marathi entertainment industry. They are seen as an ideal couple in the Marathi world. Nivedita Saraf is hugely active on social media. She recently shared a special and romantic video with Ashok Saraf reminiscing about old memories. Currently, this romantic video of the two is going viral on social media.

In the video, Nivedita shared some beautiful clips from their movie Feka Feki. In the video, she also used the song Samne yeh kaun aaya dil main hui halchal. This video is taking the fans back to the good old days. Comments are pouring in on this video. One of the fans said, “Forever favourites!", while another said that you are the number one couple. Another one wrote, “Love story, true love story". Everyone praised the video, which received 3,933 likes and 39.4 k views.

This is not the first time Nivedita uploaded a video with Ashok Saraf and surprised her fans. Earlier, she posted a picture with her husband. In the photo, the couple hugged each other. Nivedita captioned the picture, “I have done some good deeds in my last birth, so you came into my life and I brightened my luck, What should I give you love? You gave me luck". The post got 26,549 likes.

Nivedita Saraf started her acting career at the age of 10 in the Marathi film industry. She married Ashok Saraf in 1990.

She acted in popular films like Navri Mile Navryala, Narsimha, Naam O Nishan, Marte Dum Tak, Pyaar Mohabat and many more. Nivedita also acted in various TV shows like Yeh Jo Hain Zindagi, Bandhan, Sapno Se Bhare Naina, and Kesari Nandan.

She is currently seen in the Marathi TV Show Bhagya Dile Tu Mala wherein she is playing the supporting role of Ratnamala Mohite.

