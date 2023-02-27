Kannada model Niveditha Gowda came into the limelight after appearing in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada. Niveditha loves to share updates of her whereabouts with her admirers. Recently, Nivedita has shared a romantic snap on Instagram with her husband Chandan Shetty on the occasion of their third marriage anniversary.

Nivedita shared a cute selfie in which she is seen hugging her husband Chandan Shetty. Nivedita looks stunning in a purple shirt. While, Chandan keeps it cool in a black T-shirt.

Dropping the romantic photo, Nivedita wrote, “It’s been 3 years. Happy wedding anniversary love. Love you so much. Keep loving me always."

The post went viral in no time. Seeing the photo, one of her fans commented, “ Happy Anniversary may the togetherness be forever and ever. Lovely couple." While another wrote, “ Happy anniversary to both of you".

See the pic:

For the unversed, Niveditha and Kannada singer Chandan met for the first time in Bigg Boss Kannada season 5. Later, the duo fell in love and got married on February 26 in Mysuru.

The couple had a traditional marriage with a royal-themed reception, which was attended by family members and close friends.

While Niveditha was seen in an embellished maroon gown during the reception, Chandan twined in a tuxedo.

However, the lovebirds sported traditional attire on their big day. Niveditha wore a silk saree. She picked heavy gold jewellery to go with her outfit.

On the work front, Niveditha started her career as a model. She has worked in TV commercials for many brands. But she got her breakthrough in the year 2017, after participating in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5. She also became one of the finalists of the show.

Apart from this, Niveditha has also appeared in the reality show Kannadada Kotyadhipathi. She has also walked the ramp for many fashion shows including Vidyuth and Zingbi Mysore Fashion Week.

