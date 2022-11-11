Nivetha Pethuraj Looks Nothing Short of Goddess In Latest Photoshoot

Nivetha Pethuraj, who was recently seen in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is grabbing all the attention on Instagram for her latest photoshoot. Her pictures in an all-glam look have emerged on social media, and the stunning beauty is winning hearts with her transformation. We may have seen Nivetha in simple and light-hearted roles on the big screen, but her off-screen appearance will leave you speechless.

Recently, the actress shared some glamorous pictures on her Instagram and broke the Internet. Nivetha was looking like a dive as she wore a golden outfit, with a lot of drama going all over. The power shoulder detailings at the top wear and the flowy satin skirt stole our hearts. The gorgeous actress is oozing tons of oomph with her outfit and fans just can’t keep calm.

Before this, the actress recently shared a photo of herself wearing a red, full-sleeved, satin, short wrap-around dress. She chose a statement ring to compliment her overall look while keeping the look subtle. In terms of makeup, she chose a neutral look with a hint of brown smokey eyes and nude lips.

Nivetha made her film debut with Nelson Venkatesan’s Oru Naal Koothu. Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam, Mental Madhilo, Tik Tik Tik, Chitralahari, Brochevarevarura and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are some of her successful films. She gained recognition in the industry after appearing in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Nivetha is currently preoccupied with a number of promising films which are in progress.

