Nivetha Pethuraj's First Look From Her OTT Debut Bloody Mary Out

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj will make her Telugu OTT debut with Bloody Mary, a suspense thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Bloody Mary is also Chandoo Mondeti’s first foray into a digital platform. The makers of Bloody Mary, which stars Nivetha Pethuraj, have released the first-look poster from the web original. Soon, it will be available to stream on Aha, the popular Telugu OTT platform.

The poster featuring Nivetha in an intense look is captivating. The poster also comes with a tagline that reads, “If you are bad, she is bloody bad."

The upcoming original will star Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead character of Mary, and promises to be a thrilling entertainer. The release date for Bloody Mary is yet to be announced.

Kireeti Damaraju, Rajkumar Kasiredy, Brahmaji and Ajay will be seen playing important roles in the web series. People Media Factory’s TG Vishwa Prasad has produced the series.

Director Chandoo Mondeti, who will also make his OTT debut with Bloody Mary, rose to prominence after his films Karthikeya and Naga Chaitanya starrer Premam.

Chandoo Mondeti is also working on his forthcoming film, Karthikeya 2. It is a sequel to his directorial debut, Karthikeya.

Bloody Mary’s cinematographer is Karthik Gattamneni and the music for the web original has been composed by Kaala Bhairava.

Nivetha made her acting debut with Tamil film Oru Naal Koothu in 2016. She made her Tollywood debut in 2017 with Mental Madhilo.

She also starred in Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam (2017) and Tik Tik Tik (2018), a critically acclaimed space fiction thriller. In 2019, she signed a big budget Tamil film, Sangathamizhan, directed by Vijay Chander and starring Vijay Sethupathi, which received mixed reviews. Nivetha starred alongside Ram Pothineni, Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer in Kishore Tirumala’s film Red (2021). Nivetha was also the winner of the Miss India USA pageant in 2015.

