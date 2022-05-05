Nivetha Pethuraj's Pictures Set The Internet on Fire, Fans Love Her Latest Avatar

Nivetha Pethuraj never fails to impress the internet with her oh-so-gorgeous pictures. The diva’s pictures are loved by one and all. And she has done it again. Posing in a dark green long skirt paired with a red crop top, Nivetha looks as beautiful as ever in her latest pictures.

Meanwhile, here are some photos from her latest outing

Advertisement

Marking her acting debut with the Tamil drama — Oru Naal Koothu — directed by Nelson Venkatesan, Nivetha entered the film industry. Some of her successful films include Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam, Mental Madhilo, Tik Tik Tik, Chitralahari, Brochevarevarura, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

After appearing in Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the actor grabbed moderate recognition in the industry. Nivetha is currently busy with a string of promising films in the pipeline.

The actor recently marked her Telugu OTT debut with a suspense thriller, Bloody Mary. Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the web original started streaming on Aha on April 15. In the series, Nivetha is seen playing the lead role of Mary, an orphan who works as a nurse in a hospital. The crime suspense-thriller also stars Rajkumar Kasireddy, Kireeti, Brahmaji, and Ajay in crucial roles.

Nivetha’s latest film outing was Paagal. The Telugu romantic comedy-drama, which premiered in 2021, was written and directed by debutante Naresh Kuppili and produced by Bekkem Venugopal under the banner of Lucky Media. In addition to Nivetha Pethuraj, the film starred Vishwak Sen, Bhumika Chawla, and Murali Sharma in key roles. Later, launched on Amazon Prime Video, the movie received a good response.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Nivetha is busy shooting for Venu Udugula’s upcoming period drama, Virata Parvam. South stars Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-starrer is based on the Naxalite movement in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from 1980 to 1990. The first teaser of the much-awaited Telugu film was unveiled back in March 2021.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.