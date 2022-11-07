Nivetha Thomas to Return to Malayalam Films With Enthaada Saji

Tollywood actress Nivetha Thomas is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. She has delivered some phenomenal performances in films like Darbar, Vakeel Saab, and the most recent Saakini Daakini. Now, the actress is all geared up to return to Mollywood with her next Malayalam-language film, titled Enthaada Saji. Besides Niveditha, the upcoming flick also stars two of the greatest actors - Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya.

Kunchacko has dropped the first look poster of the upcoming movie in his official Instagram handle. “Framed For Magic by Magic Frames… ENTHAADA SAJI… With dear buddy Jayasurya, Foodie-buddy Nivetha Thomas, Magic Frames, Listin Stephen, Godfy Xavier Babu," captioned actor Kunchacko in his post tagging his co-stars and some of his crew members.

The vibrant poster revealed Nivetha and actor Jayasurya seated on a bench in the premises of a vividly lit-up church. Both the actors can be seen sporting smiles, while in the background, we catch a glimpse of Kunchacko dressed in a kingly fashion, with an enormous golden crucifix, looming behind.

The poster unveils have grabbed the attention of social media users in no time. “This is going to be a blast," asserted one user. “Jayasurya-Kunchacko combo," hailed another. “This looks interesting," noted a third individual.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Nivetha, who is the female lead in the film Enthaada Saji also shared the announcement of the film’s release. Earlier, according to a report by ETimes, makers of the yet-to-be-released movie unveiled an intriguing motion poster for Enthaada Saji having the voiceover of Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya.

Helmed by Godfy Xavier Babu, Enthaada Saji is touted to be a feel-good movie, produced by Listen Stephen, under the banners of Magic Frames. Music composer William Francis has been roped in to score the music of the film. Enthaada Saji is supposed to hit the theatres sometime this year.

