'No 5 Or 10 Or 15 Minutes Ka Superhero': Anees Bazmee Slams Rumours About New Film With Varun Dhawan

It was recently reported that filmmaker Anees Bazmee, whose last directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as a box office hit this year, is currently working on a movie titled 5 Minutes Ka Superstar with Varun Dhawan. Although it seems like it was just a rumor. The director, slamming the rumours, told ETimes that it was just a thought, and revealed that currently, he is working on writing an action-comedy film.

During his interaction with the news portal, Bazmee rubbished the reports and said, “It is just an idea, not even a proper idea. I am far from even beginning to write the script. Where is the scope for casting in a film that doesn’t even exist on paper?"

He also shot down the rumor of collaborating with Varun Dhawan saying that people make up stories when they see us together. “At the moment, no. Nothing. There is no 5 or 10 or 15 Minutes Ka Superhero. All these bright young actors, whether it is Varun or Kartik are my friends. We keep meeting socially. People see us together and decide that we are working together. Project bhi banaa dete hain (they also make projects)," he added.

While talking about the action-comedy flick that the filmmaker is working on, Anees said that only the script is ready to go ahead but he has not decided on the lead cast yet. On being asked whether he would consider Varun for the lead role, Bazmi said, “It could be Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, or someone else.” He further added that his hero has always been the script which comes from being a writer first, and then a director.

As for Varun, he has Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal in his kitty. The film, co-penned by Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, and Nikhil Mehrotra, will also star Janhvi Kapoor. The anticipated release date of the action-romantic film is April 7 of next year.

