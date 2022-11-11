'No Akshay No Hera Pheri 3': Angry Akshay Kumar Fans Revolt As He Steps Down, Kartik Aaryan Joins Film

Angry Akshay Kumar fans are trending ‘No Akshay No Hera Pheri 3’ on Twitter after it was revealed that Akshay will not be a part of Hera Pheri 3. Reports did the rounds suggesting that he has stepped down from the franchise. It was soon confirmed by Paresh Rawal, who said that not Akshay but Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Hera Pheri 3. Following the news, fans refuse to give Hera Pheri 3 a shot if Akshay will not be a part of the film.

Several fans took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment and anger. “He has been part of my life since the childhood, can’t even remember how many times I watched Hera pheri,recreated that Iconic Raju Pose but it’s painful to imagine someone else playing the role and we can’t see him again," a fan tweeted. “Can’t imagine anyone replacing Akshay Kumar as raju. He literally made the Raju character iconic," added another.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, it was reported that producer Firoz Nadiadwala held multiple rounds of discussions at Akshay Kumar’s office to discuss the possibility of reviving three comedy franchises – Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana. However, a source told Pinkvilla said that the talks have fizzled out, as Akshay Kumar was not convinced about the quality and vision of the sequel concepts.

“Akshay Kumar is well aware of his fans’ expectations of him in these comedy franchises. He refused to compromise on the quality of these scripts, as attempts to remake these sequels without proper thought and with other actors have already failed in the past," said the source.

Read all the Latest Movies News here