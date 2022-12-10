No Backstreet Boys At ABC’s Holiday Special After Nick Carter Rape Allegations

The holiday special “A Very Backstreet Holiday” was set to air its first episode on American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). Following the rape allegations and subsequent lawsuit against band member Nick Carter, the program has now been cancelled. Variety reported that there are allegations that singer Nick Carter raped a 17-year-old girl during the band’s 2001 tour.

The special was going to air on December 14. It featured Carter and his other band members AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough. The band was going to perform hits from their 10th album A Very Backstreet Christmas.

On Thursday, Shannon “Shay” Ruth, 39, filed a sexual battery lawsuit. She accused the singer of raping her and infecting her with HPV when she was 17. According to her, the assault occurred in February 2001 following the band’s concert in Tacoma, Washington. Ruth gave a detailed account of the alleged assault along with her attorneys during a press conference in Los Angeles. She identifies herself as autistic and living with cerebral palsy.

Following this, Carter’s attorney, Michael Holtz released a statement. “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue,” Holtz said. He added, “Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize.”

The celebrity lineup that was supposed to appear on the ABC show were actor Seth Rogen, singer Meghan Trainor, actors Rob Riggle and Ron Funches, and comedians Nikki Glaser and Atsuko Okatsuka.

A Very Backstreet Christmas is the 10th studio album and the first Christmas album by the popular boy band. It was released on October 14, after its initial release was slated in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

