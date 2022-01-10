No Birthday Party For Hrithik Roshan This Year. Here's Why

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan turned 46 on January 10. And, social media is inundated with birthday wishes from fans and colleagues. The hashtag “Happy Birthday Hrithik" is trending on Twitter since morning. But to our utter disappointment, the actor has no plans to celebrate his special day. But why?

Due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the actor has decided to skip the celebration with fans this time, stated a source. Every year on his birthday, Hrithik has made it a point to meet fans outside his house. As coronavirus infections are on a rise in Maharashtra, the state has imposed a partial lockdown. In view of this situation, Hrithik is not celebrating his birthday this year.

Also, Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his family, who live in Hrithik’s building, have tested positive for Covid-19 at the moment. Because of this, the whole building is under quarantine. This could be another reason that has forced Hrithik to take such a step. Sources report that he won’t even have a small-scale gathering, keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols. At present, the actor is allowing only his family members to stay with him. Hrithik has also advised his fans to be aware and cautious at this time.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, take a look at Sussanne Khan’s birthday post for her ex-husband. She has called Hrithik the “best dad ever".

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen with Deepika Padukone in the movie Fighter. He had announced Krrish 4 last year, but his father and Krish director Rakesh Roshan has confirmed that the shooting of Krrish 4 is currently on hold because of Covid-19.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.