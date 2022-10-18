No Children on Set: Sunny Leone's Only Rule For Item Numbers

Actress Sunny Leone and her husband adopted a 21-month-old girl in Latur in 2017. The couple named her Nisha and later became parents to twin boys through surrogacy. Sunny is often seen doting on her three children and often posts reels with them. She has also opened up about her love for children multiple times in interviews as well as social media posts. In one of her posts, she called children “the most adorable beings God ever created".

https://m.facebook.com/sunnyleone/photos/a.133359646872189/479258068949010/?comment_id=1470156309856547

Advertisement

However, interestingly, Sunny Leone knows very well what is appropriate for children and what is not and conducts herself accordingly. Sunny Leone is popular for her on-screen boldness and performs item songs regularly. However, reports say that she makes sure that there are no kids on the set during the shooting of such item songs. Sunny refuses to shoot if there are kids on the set.

Top showsha video

A crewmember from the sets of the 2014 film Hate Story 2 recalled an incident. In the film, Sunny Leone performed on Pink Lips. According to the crewperson, a production worker permitted a group of 10-year-olds to congregate on the sets and watch the shooting.

However, Sunny, who was wearing skimpy clothes for the shooting of the song, was self-conscious and uneasy because the kids kept staring at her. When she first spotted them, she was rehearsing her steps, but she immediately stopped. She called a teammate and put a large jacket over herself. She then sat outside and informed the cast and crew of the movie that she would only begin filming if the children vacated the set.

Advertisement

It was only after the kids left the set that Sunny continued to shoot for the song and the actress has maintained this ever since.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here