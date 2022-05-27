'No Competition, No Comparison': Raveena Tandon on Bollywood Vs South Films

Raveena is currently basking in the success of her latest film, KGF: Chapter 2. In the film, Raveena Tandon essayed the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen with aplomb. KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, has achieved phenomenal success. The Prashanth Neel directorial has earned over Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office and has broken many records.

Recently, Tollywood’s RRR and Sandalwood’s KGF: Chapter 2 achieved great success across the country. Both the films performed better than the Bollywood films that hit the theatres around the same time. Consequently, a debate has started on social media that films from the South are superior to Hindi films.

Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Raveena has weighed in on the issue and said that there was no competition between the two industries.

“I don’t think so, it’s just a phase in every industry. In the south, they try to make different kinds of films, and the same goes for our Mumbai industry. You hear about every Hindi film that has been released, but you don’t hear about every south film that hits the big screen. You hear only about the super successful south films, you don’t hear of every Friday when one south film releases," Raveena was quoted as saying.

The actor further added, “Everything is right till it just goes right. We are aware of every Hindi film is my logic. Our ratio of counting success or a flop is that. Even KGF and RRR are ballpark figures. When you compare two Hindi films’ business only, our films have also done that well… There’s no comparison, there’s no competition".

Raveena Tandon was one of the top leading ladies back in the 1990s. The stunning diva made her debut opposite Salman Khan in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool and quickly established herself as one of the top stars with blockbusters like Mohra, Dilwale and Laadla.

