No Entry 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Star Opposite Salman Khan in The Film? Here’s What We Know

Salman Khan fans have been super excited ever since the news of No Entry’s Sequel started doing the rounds. While it will be intriguing to see Salman in the comedy-drama, fans are also super excited to know the name of the lead actress in the movie. At a time when lines between the South Indian film industry and Bollywood have indeed blurred, there are many big actors from South making their Bollywood debuts. A report by Bollywood Life suggests that Salman Khan’s next film is going to have South Indian actresses in pivotal roles.

As per the report by the entertainment portal, after completion of Tiger 3, Salman Khan will shoot for No Entry 2. The sequel to his hit film will have Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan giving Salman Khan company in No Entry 2. According to Bollywood Life, some of the top South Indian actresses are being considered for the film.

The publication quoted their sources saying that big names like Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia are being considered to be a part of No Entry 2. The film is supposed to feature almost 10 female leads across generations and these South Indian women are in the race to bag some pivotal roles in Salman Khan-starrer. This is to give the film a Pan India appeal.

