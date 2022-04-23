'No Food, Water': Singer Ankit Tiwari Shares Shocking Treatment at Delhi 5-Star Hotel

Singer-music composer Ankit Tiwari recently shared on Twitter a video in which he claimed that he was badly treated by a five-star hotel in Delhi.

In the video, Ankit shared that he was staying at the Royal Plaza Hotel in Delhi’s Connaught Place. However, the hotel had no arrangements for food or water. There was nothing to eat in the hotel at half-past one in the night. In the video, he also said that it’s been four hours since the meal was ordered, but no food or water has been provided. And even the outside food was not allowed.

He also claimed that the staff threatened that they would call bouncers when the guests complained. In the video, which was shot in the hotel lobby, other people were also present along with Ankit. They were also facing the same problems. The video is currently going viral on social media.

Ankit Tiwari debuted in Bollywood as a music composer in 2010 in the film Do Dooni Chaar. Then, in 2014, he collaborated with Mohit Suri for Ek Villain wherein he composed and sang the song Galliyan for which he received two nominations for Filmfare Awards, winning Best Playback Singer. His hit songs include Sunn Raha Hain, Dekh Lena, Dil Cheez Tuje Dedi, Sanam Teri Kasam and many more.

Recently, Ankit Tiwari worked on a music video named Aaram De. The video also features Adaa Khan him. The song was loved by her fans and the video received 3 million views on YouTube. He also sang Bandi Tot from the film Badhaai Do along with Nikita Gandhi. Apart from the movie, the song was a great hit, getting 4.7 million views on YouTube.

