No Grand Bollywood Diwali Party This Year Too

Diwali parties of Bollywood celebs are very famous. Before Covid-19 many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty used to organize Diwali parties. The grand Diwali parties were worth witnessing but since the arrival of Covid-19 none of this could happen last year and this year too the Diwali party in Bollywood is dull and the reason behind this is both Covid-19 pandemic and personal problems of the celebrities. Actually the film industry has not come out of Covid-19 crisis yet as release of the movies in theatres has not picked up yet.

In this situation everyone has hopes from Sooryavanshi which is releasing this week. Also the Raj Kundra and Aryan Khan controversies have not come to an end yet. The stars are avoiding gettogether at a big level due to Covid-19. But we can have a look at some of the memorable Diwali parties of Bollywood.

Saif and Kareen were seen at one of Anil Kapoor’s Diwali parties in Indian outfits beautifully complementing each other. Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Diwali parties at Mannat were a treat to not just attend but also to watch.

Pictures of Shah Rukh, his family and the guests at their party used to be a treat to the fans. Parties organised by King Khan are anyway always become talk of the town. Almost all the people of the Bollywood fraternity used to attend his parties. Talking about Bollywood parties and not discussing Amitabh Bachchan’s party will be unfair. Whether Diwali parties or a birthday bash Big B always knows how to treat his guests. Amitabh Bachchan too used to invite Bollywood stars for his Diwali party every year. These used to be one of the most happening parties of the B Town.

When Salman Khan reaches any party it becomes a hit and something similar happened when once Salman went to Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party in a simple jeans and T-shirt but still hogged all the attention.

Diwali Parties were one of those occasions in which Bollywood celebrities were seen in some of their best looks and we definitely miss watching them. Let’s hope that we get to witness these Diwali parties once again soon.

