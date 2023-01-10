'No Human Being Perfect': Bigg Boss Marathi Winner Akshay Kelkar on His Conduct In House

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 has come to an end and with it, the name of the winner is out. Akshay Kelkar won the title in the 100-day game after his strong innings in the Bigg Boss house. He also received the award for the “Captain of the Season". The title was awarded to him based on his sportsmanship, outspokenness, and strong decision-making skills.

His fans are showering him with praise across all social media platforms. But while some of them are praising him, there are some who think he did not deserve to win. Akshay has now reacted to those trolls.

Akshay posted about his win and addressed the trolls on Instagram on January 9. The post featured a photograph of him looking at his Bigg Boss Season 4 trophy and the caption read, “Hello friends. First, thank you very much for the “much" love you are giving me. I could not reply to all your messages." He further added that he doesn’t have words to express his gratitude to his fans who are showing him so much love.

Akshay said that he was happy with the appreciation of people outside Maharashtra but battling it out to receive the love of the Marathi fraternity felt important and he was elated to receive appreciation at home from the people of his state.

Akshay went on to address the trolls and accepted that he upset some people with the way he played the 1100-day game. He said that no human being was perfect, and that was true for him too. He apologized for his mistakes and said that he played it as a game and “nothing more than that". He thanked his trolls along with the people who loved him.

He ended the caption with “Thank you so much".

People congratulated him in the comments but those who thought he did not deserve the trophy continued to troll him in the comments. The post has over 21,000 likes on the social media platform.

