'No Intention To Disrespect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj': Har Har Mahadev Makers

Actors Subodh Bhave and Sharad Kelkar-starrer much-anticipated period drama Har Har Mahadev was released theatrically on October 25 and received applause from both audience and critics. Despite the good reviews pouring in, the makers have been accused by Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, the former Rajya Sabha MP and descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, of distorting history.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad also protested at a multiplex in Thane and stopped the film’s screening. Production house Zee Studios and Shree Ganesh Marketing and Films have issued a statement in this context on Twitter and refuted the allegations. They also condemned the attack on filmgoers and asked people to trust the authorities.

In the statement, both production houses have made it clear that they do not intend to disrespect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in any manner. In the statement, it is also stated that they have submitted the historical facts to the appropriate authorities. The statement is issued in Marathi and English languages.

However, it seems that some social media users have not accepted this statement. One of the users wrote that Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati is having objections to the film, so there must be something objectionable. The user requested makers to remove the objectionable parts from Har Har Mahadev and then re-release this movie.

The film’s director Abhijit Deshpande feels that all this commotion around his movie Har Har Mahadev is just a political incident. In an interview with a portal, Abhijit said that he would also send an invitation to the descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to watch the film. According to Abhijit, the Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) had raised some concerns about a fight between Baji Prabhu Deshpande and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, according to the Ani Dr Kashinath Ghanekar director, he has done 7-8 years of research and read about these incidents.

Abhijit further stated that he had taken reference from KA Keluskar’s book on Shivaji Maharaj to prove the portrayal of Baji Prabhu Deshpande and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s fight. According to him, only after that CBFC was satisfied and Har Har Mahadev was given a certificate and was allowed to be screened. He said that the controversy has erupted regarding his film only in Maharashtra, due to some insignificant people.

